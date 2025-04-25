Six Thai police officers killed in plane crash during drill

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Six Thai police officers were killed when a small plane crashed into the sea during a parachute training drill near a resort town on Friday, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:00 am (0100GMT) off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province south of Bangkok.

Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said five of the six officers on board were killed at the scene. The sixth died later in hospital, according to a Royal Thai Police statement on Facebook.

Authorities are examining the aircraft's black box data recorder to determine the cause of the crash.

Thai media reported the aircraft went down about 100 metres from the shore in Cha-am district, a popular weekend getaway around 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of the capital.

Footage shared on social media showed the plane spiralling before plunging into the sea, with people wading through chest-deep water to reach the site.

Police chief Kitrat Phanphet pledged a full investigation.

"The Royal Thai Police express their deepest condolences to the brave officers who lost their lives," the statement said.