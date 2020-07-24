UrduPoint.com
Six Thai Troops Test Positive For Coronavirus After Training In Hawaii - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Six Thai Troops Test Positive for Coronavirus After Training in Hawaii - Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Six Thai soldiers tested positive for the new coronavirus after training at a US military base in Hawaii last week, the spokesman for Thailand's COVID-19 response center said Friday.

Thailand sent 151 military personnel to train together with US soldiers in the annual brigade-level Exercise Lightning Forge.

They came back on Wednesday, with 10 showing symptoms of a respiratory disease, and were all put in quarantine.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told reporters at a briefing that six soldiers had been hospitalized after they came down with the virus.

This takes to 3,279 the overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand. The Southeast Asian nation reported 10 new cases on Friday, including the six soldiers and four Thai nationals who returned from Pakistan, Sudan, Germany and the Netherlands.

More Stories From World

