Six Thyroid Cancer Patients Sue Power Company Over 2011 Fukushima Radiation Leak - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Six people with thyroid cancer allegedly caused by radiation exposure after the 2011 nuclear accident have filed a lawsuit against the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Japan Today newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the plaintiffs were children living in Fukushima when the nuclear power plant collapsed in March 2011. They claim to have faced acute effects of massive radiation exposure and have since developed thyroid cancer, and are demanding compensation from the Tokyo Electric Power Company in charge of the power station at the time of the accident.

The victims are seeking 616 million Yen ($5.3 million) in compensation in what their lawyers call the first collective lawsuit lodged by Fukushima residents concerning health problems stemming from the nuclear disaster.

According to the newspaper, the plaintiffs, whose current ages range from 17 to 27 years, were diagnosed with thyroid cancer between 2012 and 2018. Four of them had their thyroid removed and need lifelong hormone treatment, with one of the victims saying that the cancer has since progressed.

On March 11, 2011, a tsunami hit a six-reactor nuclear power plant located on the Japanese Pacific coast, causing a meltdown of three reactors' cores and hydrogen explosions at energy units in the following days. The accident led to the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis, triggering major radiation exposure and contamination of surrounding waters.

