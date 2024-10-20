Six-time Olympic Champion Chris Hoy Says He Has Terminal Cancer
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy revealed Saturday that he has terminal cancer and has been told by doctors he has "two to four years" to live.
The 48-year-old former track racer announced in February that he had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing chemotherapy but insisted the treatment was "going well".
However, the Scottish sporting legend has now told The Sunday Times that he knew at the time his illness was terminal.
When asking doctors how long he had left, he said he was told: "Two to four years".
"We were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process," Hoy told The Sunday Times.
"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is the medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn't been physical.
For me, it has been in my head."
Hoy explained he had initially shrugged off pain in his shoulder as an injury caused by exertions in the gym.
When he was referred for a scan, he was told by a doctor: "I'm really sorry. There's a tumour in your shoulder."
Another scan revealed Primary cancer in his prostate which metastasised to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs.
"And just like that," said Hoy. "I learn how I will die."
In a double blow, Hoy also revealed that his wife Sarra has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
"It's the closest I've come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What's going on here? It didn't seem real. It was such a huge blow, when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."
