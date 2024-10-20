Open Menu

Six-time Olympic Champion Chris Hoy Says He Has Terminal Cancer

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy says he has terminal cancer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy revealed Saturday that he has terminal cancer and has been told by doctors he has "two to four years" to live.

The 48-year-old former track racer announced in February that he had been diagnosed with the disease and was undergoing chemotherapy but insisted the treatment was "going well".

However, the Scottish sporting legend has now told The Sunday Times that he knew at the time his illness was terminal.

When asking doctors how long he had left, he said he was told: "Two to four years".

"We were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process," Hoy told The Sunday Times.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is the medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn't been physical.

For me, it has been in my head."

Hoy explained he had initially shrugged off pain in his shoulder as an injury caused by exertions in the gym.

When he was referred for a scan, he was told by a doctor: "I'm really sorry. There's a tumour in your shoulder."

Another scan revealed Primary cancer in his prostate which metastasised to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs.

"And just like that," said Hoy. "I learn how I will die."

In a double blow, Hoy also revealed that his wife Sarra has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"It's the closest I've come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What's going on here? It didn't seem real. It was such a huge blow, when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."

Related Topics

Cycling Doctor Wife February Sunday Olympics Cancer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

18 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

18 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

19 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

19 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

19 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

19 hours ago

More Stories From World