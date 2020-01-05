UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Tourists From Germany Killed By Drunk Driver In Italian Ski Resort - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Six Tourists From Germany Killed by Drunk Driver in Italian Ski Resort - Reports

MOSCOW/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Six Germans were killed and 11 more were injured after a drunk driver rammed his car into a tourist group in Luttach ski resort, located near the Austrian border, media reported on Sunday.

The tourist group of 17 people was waiting for the bus at 01:15 a.

m local time (00:15 GMT) after a night out at a local club when a car drove into them, the Local Italy news agency reported.

The age of victims varies between 19 and 22. Some injured people were transferred to hospitals in Austria.

According to the La Repubblica newspaper, the 28-years-old local driver was arrested on several charges, including murder. The level of alcohol in his blood exceeded the norm by 4.7 times.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Driver Car Austria Italy Border Sunday Media Blood

Recent Stories

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

13 minutes ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

2 hours ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

3 hours ago

DHCC introduces regulations for lactation consulta ..

4 hours ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.