Six Tourists From Germany Killed by Drunk Driver in Italian Ski Resort - Reports

MOSCOW/ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Six Germans were killed and 11 more were injured after a drunk driver rammed his car into a tourist group in Luttach ski resort, located near the Austrian border, media reported on Sunday.

The tourist group of 17 people was waiting for the bus at 01:15 a.

m local time (00:15 GMT) after a night out at a local club when a car drove into them, the Local Italy news agency reported.

The age of victims varies between 19 and 22. Some injured people were transferred to hospitals in Austria.

According to the La Repubblica newspaper, the 28-years-old local driver was arrested on several charges, including murder. The level of alcohol in his blood exceeded the norm by 4.7 times.