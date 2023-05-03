UrduPoint.com

Six Trucks With UN Humanitarian Aid Looted In Sudan - UN Under-Secretary-General

Six trucks of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) carrying humanitarian aid were looted on Wednesday en route to the Darfur region in western Sudan, despite security guarantees, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Six trucks of the UN World food Programme (WFP) carrying humanitarian aid were looted on Wednesday en route to the Darfur region in western Sudan, despite security guarantees, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has said.

"World Food Programme today informed me six trucks of theirs, which were going to Darfur, were looted on their route, despite assurances of safety and security. So, it's a volatile environment," he said at a press conference, speaking from Port Sudan.

On April 15, when clashes between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in the country, three WFP employees were killed. Following the tragic incident, WFP director Cindy McCain announced that the organization would suspend operations in Sudan. The WFP resumed its work there on May 1.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured.

