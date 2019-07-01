UrduPoint.com
Six Turkish Citizens Detained By Haftar's Forces In Libya Are Released - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

Six Turkish Citizens Detained By Haftar's Forces in Libya Are Released - Reports

Six Turkish citizens who have been detained in Libya by forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), have been released, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday

Six Turkish citizens who have been detained in Libya by forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), have been released, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, NTV broadcaster specified that all the six citizens were sailors.

Authorities of the LNA-controlled eastern Libyan city of Ajdabiya announced on Sunday that two Turkish citizens had been detained in Ajdabiya following Haftar's order to respond to Turkey's alleged support for terrorist groups operating in Libya. The Turkish Foreign Ministry said, however, that six Turkish citizens had been detained. It also said that Turkey would target Haftar's forces if the Turkish citizens were not released soon.

