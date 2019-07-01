Six Turks Held By Haftar's Forces Freed In Libya
Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Six Turkish sailors held by forces led by Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar have been freed, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Monday.
"The sailors are free. According to their wishes, they continue to work," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.