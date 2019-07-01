(@imziishan)

Six Turkish sailors held by forces led by Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar have been freed, a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Monday

"The sailors are free. According to their wishes, they continue to work," the official, who did not wish to be named, said.