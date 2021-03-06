UrduPoint.com
Six Ukrainians Killed, 35 Injured In Bus Accident In Poland - Kiev

Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:32 PM

Six Ukrainians Killed, 35 Injured in Bus Accident in Poland - Kiev

Six people have been killed and 35 others were hospitalized with injuries as a result of the road accident in Poland involving a bus carrying 57 Ukrainian nationals, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Saturday

KIEV/WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Six people have been killed and 35 others were hospitalized with injuries as a result of the road accident in Poland involving a bus carrying 57 Ukrainian nationals, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Saturday.

"Poland: a regular bus Poznan-Kherson got into an accident near the town of Kaszyce.

Six Ukrainian citizens were killed," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

The official later added that 35 people were taken to local hospitals, while the rest were accommodated in a local school.

According to media reports, the bus fell into a ditch at night.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the victims' families, adding that Ukrainian diplomats were already at the site to provide further assistance.

