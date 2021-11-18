UrduPoint.com

Six UN Staff Released In Ethiopia, 5 Others And 1 Dependent Still Detained - UN

The six local UN employees detained in Ethiopia earlier in the month were released on Thursday, while five others and one dependent remain in custody, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

"Six detained UN staff members were released today.

Five staff and one dependent remain in custody," Dujarric said.

The official added that the 70 truck drivers who were under contract with the UN to deliver aid across Ethiopia and captured earlier, have been released.

"Our understanding is that the contract drivers were also released earlier this week," he said.

