Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in Eastern Turkey - Reports

A boat carrying about 60 undocumented migrants sank in Lake Van in eastern Turkey killing six of them, the country's Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A boat carrying about 60 undocumented migrants sank in Lake Van in eastern Turkey killing six of them, the country's Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The minister said that a Row drone was sent from Ankara to the area for the rescue operation. The device is used within Turkey's inland waters for the first time.

The boat is currently at a depth of 110-120 meters (361-394 feet), Anadolu reported.

The news agency also reported that 11 people had been detained in relation to the incident.