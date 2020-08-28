UrduPoint.com
Six US B-52 Bombers to Fly Over All 30 NATO Countries Friday - US European Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Six US B-52 bombers will fly over all 30 NATO member states in one day in a show of solidarity and as an interoperability practice on Friday, the United States European Command said in a statement.

"In a unique spin on regularly recurring Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions in Europe, six U.S.

Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers will fly over all 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America on Aug. 28," the statement read.

The single-day mission is called Allied Sky and aims to "demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews."

More Stories From World

