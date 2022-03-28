UrduPoint.com

Six US Navy Growler Aircraft Deploying To Germany To Bolster NATO's Posture - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Six US Navy Growler Aircraft Deploying to Germany to Bolster NATO's Posture - Pentagon

Six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft are deploying to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO's defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft are deploying to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO's defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"In coordination with the German government, six US Navy EA-18 G growler aircraft from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, are scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany today and this is in order to bolster readiness and NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with our Allied and partner nations," Kirby said during a conference call.

Some 240 Navy personnel will deploy to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, Kirby added.

Related Topics

NATO Washington Pentagon German Germany From Government

Recent Stories

Bringing no-confidence against KP govt not less th ..

Bringing no-confidence against KP govt not less than joke: CM

2 minutes ago
 Biden Requests $10.6Bln to Address Global Health S ..

Biden Requests $10.6Bln to Address Global Health Security Challenges - Budget

2 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Projects Deficit of $1.4Trln ..

Biden Administration Projects Deficit of $1.4Trln or 5.8% of GDP for 2022 - Budg ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Agencies Reach Nearly 900,000 Peop ..

UN Humanitarian Agencies Reach Nearly 900,000 People in Ukraine With Supplies - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul to Start at 07:30 ..

Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul to Start at 07:30 GMT on Tuesday - Source

2 minutes ago
 Italy May Replace Half of Russia's Gas by Winter - ..

Italy May Replace Half of Russia's Gas by Winter - Italian Energy Company

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>