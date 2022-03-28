(@FahadShabbir)

Six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft are deploying to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO's defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft are deploying to Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO's defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"In coordination with the German government, six US Navy EA-18 G growler aircraft from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, are scheduled to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany today and this is in order to bolster readiness and NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with our Allied and partner nations," Kirby said during a conference call.

Some 240 Navy personnel will deploy to Germany consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, Kirby added.