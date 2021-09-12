UrduPoint.com

Six US Police Officers Facing Potential Disciplinary Action As Part Of Capitol Riot Probe

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) US Capitol Police (USCP) are recommending disciplinary action against six law enforcement officers for their misconduct during the January 6 events at the Capitol.

The police announced the recommendation in a Saturday statement. According to the release, over 30 internal investigations were conducted by the USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility, however, the US attorney's office for Washington, D.C., did not find enough evidence in any of the cases to charge a crime.

Nonetheless, three officers were flagged for "conduct unbecoming," one for "improper remarks," one for failure to comply with orders and another for "improper dissemination of information." Police did not provide any details on recommended penalties and did not identify any of the officers.

"The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers," police said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead and Federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress to award four Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol building during the January 6 riot.

