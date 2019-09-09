UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six US Policemen, Five Civilians Receive Awards For Bravery In Shooting Massacres - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Six US Policemen, Five Civilians Receive Awards For Bravery in Shooting Massacres - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Six police officers from El Paso in the US state of Texas and five civilians from Dayton in Ohio received honors for their bravery during shooting massacres last month, President Donald Trump said at a White House ceremony on Monday.

"It was a racist attack motivated by pure, evil hatred," Trump said of the killings of 22 people in El Paso on August 3.

The president gave six policemen in Dayton the medal of valor. The officers advanced on Connor Stephen Betts, 24 while he was firing and prevented him entering a crowded restaurant.

Betts killed 12 including his younger brother and injured 27 before being killed within half a minute of opening fire.

"It was just before that maniac was ready to entire a very crowded restaurant... Who knew how many lives would have been taken if they didn't act so quickly?" Trump said.

Trump also honored five civilians with commendations in the El Paso massacre who took immediate action to evacuate premises and hide potential victims from the gunman. Patrick Crusius, 21, later surrendered to police and admitted to the killings.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Police White House Trump Dayton El Paso August From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADAC delegation

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Energy Minister

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Malaysia&#039;s Ministe ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan discuss military, defence cooperation

51 minutes ago

FEWA to launch gas-fired power plant: Suhail Al Ma ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.