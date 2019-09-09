Six US Policemen, Five Civilians Receive Awards For Bravery in Shooting Massacres - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Six police officers from El Paso in the US state of Texas and five civilians from Dayton in Ohio received honors for their bravery during shooting massacres last month, President Donald Trump said at a White House ceremony on Monday.

"It was a racist attack motivated by pure, evil hatred," Trump said of the killings of 22 people in El Paso on August 3.

The president gave six policemen in Dayton the medal of valor. The officers advanced on Connor Stephen Betts, 24 while he was firing and prevented him entering a crowded restaurant.

Betts killed 12 including his younger brother and injured 27 before being killed within half a minute of opening fire.

"It was just before that maniac was ready to entire a very crowded restaurant... Who knew how many lives would have been taken if they didn't act so quickly?" Trump said.

Trump also honored five civilians with commendations in the El Paso massacre who took immediate action to evacuate premises and hide potential victims from the gunman. Patrick Crusius, 21, later surrendered to police and admitted to the killings.