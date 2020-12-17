UrduPoint.com
Six US Senators Request FBI, CISA Report On Alleged Russian Cyberattacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Six US Senators on Thursday requested an FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) report on alleged Russian cyberattacks against Federal government entities.

"We are seeking all available information on the scope and details of the recently exposed vulnerability's impacts on the US federal government," Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Jerry Moran, Roger Wicker, John Thune, Maria Cantwell and Richard Blumenthal said in a letter to the leaders of FBI and CISA.

On Sunday, US media reported that hackers backed by a foreign government had stolen data from the Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Washington Post reported that the Cozy Bear hacking group, allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but offered no evidence to back its claims.

The senators pointed out in their letter that the activities of the affected government entities play a crucial role in the daily lives of all Americans and compromising their efforts represents a "grave concern."

The senators also said that the possible implications of the cyberattacks reach far beyond the specific federal agencies' jurisdiction.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said the attempts by US media to blame Russian hackers for the recent attacks on US governmental agencies are unfounded. The Russian embassy said the alleged activities contradict the principles and practice of the country's foreign policy.

