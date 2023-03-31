Six US Servicemembers Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Syria Base Attacks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Six US servicemembers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after strikes on American bases in Syria, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"There were an additional six US servicemembers that have subsequently been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury as a result of the Iranian-backed attacks," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Four servicemembers were injured as a result of an attack on a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria and two others were injured in an attack on Green Village, also in northeastern Syria, Ryder said.

The brain injuries were identified as part of standard post-attack screenings, which remain ongoing, Ryder said.

On March 23, a drone presumably of Iranian origin attacked a US base in Syria's Hasakah province, killing a contractor.

On the same day, the US launched retaliatory strikes on facilities controlled by Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria. US forces were again targeted for the second day in a row as rockets hit the Green Village base, which houses American troops.