Six US States Report Record Rise In COVID-19 Cases Amid Protests, Economy Reopening

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Six US states have seen a record rise in new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours amid economy reopening and anti-racism protests, their health departments reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Six US states have seen a record rise in new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours amid economy reopening and anti-racism protests, their health departments reported.

Arizona registered a record 2,392 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 39,097.

Florida has seen 2,776 new daily infections, nearly 500 cases up from the previous high recorded on June 12. In total, the southeastern state has over 80,000 accumulated cases.

Another 228 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, which updated its June 13 record of 202 cases.

Nevada reported 379 new cases, which is more than a threefold increase from the 106 infections the day before.

Texas reported the daily rise of 2,622 cases, which is more than twice the 1,254 infections registered the day earlier.

In Oregon, a record 278 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, up from the 184 the previous day.

The number of hospitalizations has also been on the rise in these states, according to local media.

Authorities attribute the spike in new cases to economy reopening, Memorial Day events in late May and nationwide protests over the recent death of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody.

