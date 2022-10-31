UrduPoint.com

Six Vessels Left Ukrainian Ports On Sunday Under Grain Deal - JCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Six Vessels Left Ukrainian Ports on Sunday Under Grain Deal - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) A total of six vessels departed from Ukrainian ports to the Black Sea under the grain deal on Sunday but have not yet entered the humanitarian corridor, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

"Today, 30 October, six vessels carrying 186,426 metric tons of grains and other food stuffs began their outbound voyage but have not yet entered the maritime humanitarian corridor," the JCC said.

The ships left the ports of Yuzhne, Chornomorsk and Odesa and are headed to the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt and Turkey.

