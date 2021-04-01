Six Vote Loser Withdraws Election Challenge in Iowa - US House Committee Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Democratic candidate Rita Hart, who lost a congressional election in the US state of Iowa by only six votes last November, has withdrawn her challenge to the contest's outcome, Committee on House Administration Chairperson Zoe Lofgren said in a statement.

"I understand that candidate Rita Hart has withdrawn her contest," Lofgren said in her statement on Wednesday. "The contest before the Committee on House Administration was proceeding under the Federal Contested Election Act, which requires a contestant. There being no contestant, there is no longer a contest.

"

The Committee would therefore recommend that the whole House of Representatives dispose of the contest and adopt a dismissal resolution reported out by the Committee, Lofgren added.

In the November general election, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Hart in Iowa's 2nd district in the closest race of 2020. She received 196,964 votes - six votes more than her opponent Hart.

However, Hart later claimed the vote count missed 22 additional ballots that were tossed away because of issues with the envelope.