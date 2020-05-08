UrduPoint.com
Six-Week Old Baby Among Latest COVID-19 Victims In UK - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:02 PM

A six-week old baby has become one of 332 latest victims of the coronavirus disease in England that brought the total toll in the UK constituent part to 22,764, media reported on Friday, citing the National Health Service (NHS) in England

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A six-week old baby has become one of 332 latest victims of the coronavirus disease in England that brought the total toll in the UK constituent part to 22,764, media reported on Friday, citing the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

The Sky news broadcaster reported that, according to the NHS England's recently released figures, the oldest patient among the latest was 103 years of age, while 22 of the 332 people were aged between 40 and 96 and had no any underlying health conditions.

The broadcaster added that, although the NHS England released figures daily, they sometimes included uncounted deaths from days or even weeks ago.

The United Kingdom confirmed 211,364 COVID-19 cases after 4,649 new infections have been detected over the past 24 days. The overall death toll increased by 626 to 31,241.

