Six Workers Die In Heavy Rains At Oman Construction Site

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Six South Asian labourers died in Oman during heavy rains when they were buried at an excavation site for a water pipeline project, emergency services said Tuesday.

The construction workers were believed to be Indian nationals, New Delhi's embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

"Rescue teams recovered the bodies of six Asian workers that were buried in a water project" in the coastal city of Seeb, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the capital Muscat, the Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) said.

"The workers were trapped in rain water and mud while laying down pipes... underground in a site that was 295 metres (968 feet) long and 14 metres (46 feet) deep."

