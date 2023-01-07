Six-Year-Old Child Injures Teacher From Firearm in US State of Virginia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) A six-year-old boy has been taken to custody in the United States after seriously injuring a teacher from a firearm in an elementary school in the state of Virginia, Police Chief Steve Drew said on Saturday.

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Drew told reporters, as quoted by CNN. "We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man."

The police chief also said that the child shot the female teacher in the city of Newport news on Friday afternoon, adding that the shooting was not accidental.

"We'll get the investigation done, there's questions we'll want to ask and find out about. I want to know where that firearm came from, what was the situation," Drew said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The US legislation allows to keep the arms without registration or having license in 43 states, which presumably causes frequent shooting incidents. On Friday, the US Gun Violence Archive said that over 250 people were killed in gun violence across the country over the New Year's holiday week, with almost 400 more using guns to commit suicide.