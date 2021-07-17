Six-Year-Old Killed, 5 Adults Injured in Shooting Attack in Washington - Reports

A six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured as a result of an overnight shooting attack in the US capital of Washington, the CNN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured as a result of an overnight shooting attack in the US capital of Washington, the CNN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police.

The incident took place shortly after 11 p.m.

local time on Friday (03:00 on Saturday GMT).

CNN quoted Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict as saying that the girl was taken to a hospital where she later died.

In addition, three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the broadcaster said.

No one has been detained in connection with the shooting yet.