UrduPoint.com

Six-year-old Rescued In Syria Four Days After Quake

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Six-year-old rescued in Syria four days after quake

Rescuers found a six-year-old boy alive under the rubble on Friday, four days after a devastating earthquake killed more than 22,700 people in Syria and Turkey, an AFP correspondent reported

Jindayris, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Rescuers found a six-year-old boy alive under the rubble on Friday, four days after a devastating earthquake killed more than 22,700 people in Syria and Turkey, an AFP correspondent reported.

Emergency workers in Syria's rebel-held northwest pulled shell-shocked Musa Hmeidi from under the wreckage of a crumpled building as dozens of residents cheered them on, the correspondent said.

The little boy, dressed in a pink jacket, had defied all odds as experts say that more than 90 percent of survivors are generally rescued within the first three days of emergency operations after such a disaster.

Musa's bruised face was covered in bandages after medics gave him first aid on the spot.

"Musa was rescued from under the rubble on the fifth day after the earthquake," said Abu Bakr Mohammed, one of the volunteer rescuers who pulled out the young boy.

"He suffered minor injuries, while his brother died. His (other) family members are still under the debris. We know nothing about them as of yet." Syrian rescuers have been racing against time to find survivors with few means at their disposal, sometimes digging with their bare hands or using household utensils to remove the collapsed masonry.

The rebel-held town of Jindayris was badly hit by the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck before dawn on Monday near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, not far away across the border.

On Tuesday, rescuers found a newborn girl still alive under the rubble, her umbilical cord still attached to her dead mother.

The massive quake killed more than 22,700 people in Turkey and Syria, in one of the region's worst disasters in a century. Six people were also pulled alive from under the rubble in Turkey on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Century Earthquake Syria Turkey Died Young Gaziantep Border Family All From

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Tak ..

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Taken Serious ,But Not as Growing ..

2 minutes ago
 US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Co ..

US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Commission, Nuke Inspections - J ..

2 minutes ago
 Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria ..

Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria Following Earthquakes - Envoy ..

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims ..

Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: ..

10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ..

7 minutes ago
 Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gall ..

Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gallons of water in Gwadar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.