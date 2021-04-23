Sixteen Czech Diplomats to Leave Embassy in Moscow by May 31 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of Czech embassy staff in Moscow will decrease by 16 diplomats, four administrative and technical staffers, and 91 locally hired staffers by that date. The number of the two countries' consulates general staff has not changed. Both sides will have seven diplomats, 25 administrative and technical staffers, and 19 locally hired staffers," the Russian Foreign Ministry explained to reporters.

The ministry expressed the belief that the Czech government's "irresponsible and provocative behavior hit a heavy blow on its own diplomatic service."