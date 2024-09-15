Open Menu

Sixteen Dead In Tanker Truck Explosion In Haiti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sixteen people were killed in southwestern Haiti on Saturday and about 40 were injured when a tanker truck exploded, said Fidel Nicolas, head of the Civil Protection agency in the Nippes region.

The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck, witnesses told AFP.

The injured were transported to Sainte Therese Hospital in the port city of Miragoane, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince.

Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency government meeting to deal with the tragedy, Emmanuel Pierre, national head of the Civil Protection agency told AFP.

Nineteen victims who suffered serious burns will be transferred to specialized hospitals in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, thanks to a flight jointly organized by the Ministry of Public Health and the Doctors Without Borders aid group, Pierre said.

Haiti has been plagued by instability for years and its capital has virtually been taken over by criminal gangs.

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken made a rare visit on September 5, during which he promised $45 million in aid and stressed the need for elections, which have not taken place in Haiti since 2016.

Blinken also voiced concern about the long-term future of a Kenya-led police force, which arrived two months ago and has been tasked with stabilizing Port-au-Prince and beyond.

