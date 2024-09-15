Sixteen Dead In Tanker Truck Explosion In Haiti
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sixteen people were killed in southwestern Haiti on Saturday and about 40 were injured when a tanker truck exploded, said Fidel Nicolas, head of the Civil Protection agency in the Nippes region.
The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck, witnesses told AFP.
The injured were transported to Sainte Therese Hospital in the port city of Miragoane, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince.
Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille called an emergency government meeting to deal with the tragedy, Emmanuel Pierre, national head of the Civil Protection agency told AFP.
Nineteen victims who suffered serious burns will be transferred to specialized hospitals in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, thanks to a flight jointly organized by the Ministry of Public Health and the Doctors Without Borders aid group, Pierre said.
Haiti has been plagued by instability for years and its capital has virtually been taken over by criminal gangs.
Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken made a rare visit on September 5, during which he promised $45 million in aid and stressed the need for elections, which have not taken place in Haiti since 2016.
Blinken also voiced concern about the long-term future of a Kenya-led police force, which arrived two months ago and has been tasked with stabilizing Port-au-Prince and beyond.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Storm, flooding death toll in Myanmar jumps to 74: state media5 minutes ago
-
24 dead in Haiti tanker truck explosion5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results5 minutes ago
-
Peru bids farewell to polarizing ex-president Fujimori5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Guadalajara results5 minutes ago
-
Historic private astronaut mission prepares for splashdown5 minutes ago
-
US seizes 10-6 lead over Europe after day two of Solheim Cup6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results6 minutes ago
-
Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight6 minutes ago
-
Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table15 minutes ago
-
Egypt rail crash kills three including two children15 minutes ago