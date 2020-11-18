Sixteen Fishermen Aboard Russian Trawler in Norway Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Sixteen out of 42 crew of a Russian trawler docked in the Norwegian port of Tromso have tested positive for COVID-19, and one of them has been hospitalized, the NRK broadcaster reported on Wednesday

The trawler in question is said to be the Aquamarine vessel, which is owned by Russian fishing company Norebo.

The commune's chief medical officer is in contact with the ship's captain, and the situation is under control, according to the broadcaster.

Coronavirus tests of the entire crew will be ready by the end of the day, and those who test positive will be sent to a quarantine facility.