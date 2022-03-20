Sixteen Injured in DPR as Result of Sheeling by Ukrainian Troops - DPR Headquarters

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Sixteen people, including two children, were injured in the Dontesk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of shelling of the liberated territory by the Ukrainian troops, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 09.00 (GMT) on March 19 to 09.

00 (GMT) on March 20, as a result of by the Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, previously liberated by the DPR group of troops, 16 people were injured, including 2 children," the defense headquarters said on Telegram.

According to the DPR Health Ministry, during the same period, 18 civilians received injuries of varying severity throughout the republic.