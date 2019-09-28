UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixteen Injured In Explosion At Polling Station In Kandahar - Health Department To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Sixteen Injured in Explosion at Polling Station in Kandahar - Health Department to Sputnik

At least sixteen people have been injured in an explosion that occurred at a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar, the Kandahar Health Department told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least sixteen people have been injured in an explosion that occurred at a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar, the Kandahar Health Department told Sputnik on Saturday.

The blast marred the opening of Afghanistan's presidential election, with the turnout expected quite low amid security concerns.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, the Taliban movement, which recently unleashed a string of deadly bombings across the nation, issued repeated warnings that they planned to attack polling centers.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kandahar

Recent Stories

Giant telescope project in Hawaii delayed by prote ..

36 minutes ago

US academic denied Hong Kong entry after Congress ..

37 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 September 201 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Swiss chocolatier Callebaut all-in on cacao

9 minutes ago

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunam ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.