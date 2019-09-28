Sixteen Injured in Explosion at Polling Station in Kandahar - Health Department to Sputnik

At least sixteen people have been injured in an explosion that occurred at a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar, the Kandahar Health Department told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least sixteen people have been injured in an explosion that occurred at a polling station in the southern city of Kandahar, the Kandahar Health Department told Sputnik on Saturday.

The blast marred the opening of Afghanistan's presidential election, with the turnout expected quite low amid security concerns.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. However, the Taliban movement, which recently unleashed a string of deadly bombings across the nation, issued repeated warnings that they planned to attack polling centers.