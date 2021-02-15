Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured in Truck Rollover Accident in Western India - State Police

Sixteen people were killed and five others were injured after the truck carrying them overturned in India's western state of Maharashtra, the local police said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Sixteen people were killed and five others were injured after the truck carrying them overturned in India's western state of Maharashtra, the local police said on Monday.

According to the police, the truck, which was also carrying papayas, overturned late on Sunday near the village of Kingaon.

Most of those dead were local laborers, the police said, adding that there was a three-year-old child among them.

The police are currently establishing the cause of the accident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those killed.