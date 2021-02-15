UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured In Truck Rollover Accident In Western India - State Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Sixteen Killed, 5 Injured in Truck Rollover Accident in Western India - State Police

Sixteen people were killed and five others were injured after the truck carrying them overturned in India's western state of Maharashtra, the local police said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Sixteen people were killed and five others were injured after the truck carrying them overturned in India's western state of Maharashtra, the local police said on Monday.

According to the police, the truck, which was also carrying papayas, overturned late on Sunday near the village of Kingaon.

Most of those dead were local laborers, the police said, adding that there was a three-year-old child among them.

The police are currently establishing the cause of the accident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Dead Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi Sunday

Recent Stories

Rwanda launches COVID-19 vaccination: ministry

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on Nati ..

17 minutes ago

Russia to Carry Out Over 10 Space Launches From Ba ..

1 minute ago

Court Hearing for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Delay ..

1 minute ago

China's paper-making industry posts rising profits ..

1 minute ago

Singapore revises up 2021 growth forecast for merc ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.