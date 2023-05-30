UrduPoint.com

Sixteen Killed, Dozens Injured In Shootings Across US On Memorial Day Weekend - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Sixteen Killed, Dozens Injured in Shootings Across US on Memorial Day Weekend - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least 16 people have been shot dead and dozens others injured across the United States on Memorial Day weekend, NBC news reported.

Cases of gun violence took place at beaches, high schools, during motorcycle rallies and among other locations across at least eight states.

Fighting the gun violence "epidemic," as US President Joe Biden describes what is happening in his country, is a declared priority of his administration, but there is no significant progress in the process yet.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Progress United States

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

7 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

9 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

9 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

9 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.