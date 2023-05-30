Sixteen Killed, Dozens Injured in Shootings Across US on Memorial Day Weekend - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least 16 people have been shot dead and dozens others injured across the United States on Memorial Day weekend, NBC news reported.

Cases of gun violence took place at beaches, high schools, during motorcycle rallies and among other locations across at least eight states.

Fighting the gun violence "epidemic," as US President Joe Biden describes what is happening in his country, is a declared priority of his administration, but there is no significant progress in the process yet.