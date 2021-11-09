Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A total of 16 local UN staff are currently being detained in Ethiopia, while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The current numbers are that 16 national staff have been detained while six have been released," Dujarric told a noon briefing.

"We are of course actively working with the government of Ethiopia to secure their immediate release."

Dujarric added that Ethiopia gave no explanation why the staffers were detained.