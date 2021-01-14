UrduPoint.com
Sixteen New Strains Of COVID-19 Found In Kenya From June-October - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sixteen New Strains of COVID-19 Found in Kenya From June-October - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The scientists from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) discovered 16 new strains of the coronavirus spread throughout the country from June-October, the Daily Nation newspaper reported on Thursday, specifying that the mutations differed from those discovered earlier in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Together with those found in the country in March of 2020, the total number of mutations circulating in Kenya reached 20, the media outlet added.

The researchers stressed that among the 20 strains discovered in Kenya only one was unique and had not been detected in other countries.

Charles Agoti, a chief researcher of the KEMRI, said that a high number of mutant COVID-19 strains discovered in Kenya did not pose a significant threat since the mutations of COVID-19 had little impact on its nature.

"If you take the number of infections confirmed in Kenya and look at their genetic make-up, you will find that a huge number have two to three changes that don't alter the overall behaviour of the virus," Agoti said as quoted by the media.

Several new COVID-19 strains have been reported across the globe over recent weeks. In mid-December, the UK government reported that a new variant of the disease, which is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was discovered in southeast England. Other variants have been discovered in South Africa and Brazil. According to the recent scientific research papers, however, the current COVID-19 vaccines demonstrated high efficacy against the new mutant strains.

