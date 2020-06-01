Sixteen People Dead, About 30 Injured in Recent Shootings in Chicago - Reports

Sixteen people have been killed and at least 30 others were injured in shooting incidents in the US city of Chicago over the last three days, a local branch of the NBC TV channel has reported, citing the police

According to the news outlet, the last incident was registered at 1:41 p.m. local time (18:41 GMT) on Sunday.

The city is currently under a curfew that was imposed as a result of riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American male, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.