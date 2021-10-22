UrduPoint.com

Sixteen People Killed In Factory Incident In Russia's Ryazan Region - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:18 PM

Sixteen People Killed in Factory Incident in Russia's Ryazan Region - Health Ministry

Sixteen people were killed in the explosion and fire that hit a factory in Russia's Ryazan region, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Friday, adding that medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working at the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Sixteen people were killed in the explosion and fire that hit a factory in Russia's Ryazan region, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Friday, adding that medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working at the scene.

Fifteen fatalities were reported earlier.

According to emergency services, the affected workshop belongs to a company engaged in production and storage of explosives and ammunition disposal.

"According to preliminary data as of 11:30 (08:30 GMT), 16 people died as a result of the incident. Medical psychologists and disaster medicine teams are working on the spot," Kuznetsov told reporters.

