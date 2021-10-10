MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) The plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan has killed 16 people and injured seven others as per preliminary data, the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Seven injured are hospitalized, the remaining 16 (show) no signs of life," the services said.

The local health ministry, in turn, said that one of the seven was in an extremely severe condition.