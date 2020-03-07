Sixteen Rescued After Hotel Collapses in Eastern China - Reports

Sixteen people were pulled from under the debris of a hotel that collapsed Saturday in the eastern Chinese province of Fujian, local authorities were cited as saying by the media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Sixteen people were pulled from under the debris of a hotel that collapsed Saturday in the eastern Chinese province of Fujian, local authorities were cited as saying by the media.

The hotel came down in the city of Quanzhou at around 7:30 p.

m. local time (11:30 GMT), according to the state news agency Xinhua.

The number of those still trapped under the wreckage and the possible cause of the collapse remain unknown. There were no immediate reports about casualties. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.