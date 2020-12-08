UrduPoint.com
Sixteen Taliban Members Killed, 11 Injured In Central Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:32 PM

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others injured after the Afghan military foiled the Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the central province of Uruzgan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others injured after the Afghan military foiled the Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the central province of Uruzgan.

According to the ministry, the attack was attempted against checkpoints located in Uruzgan's districts of Dehra Wood and Gizab.

The ministry added that the Afghan servicemen seized a number of weapons and ammunition carried by the Taliban militants.

