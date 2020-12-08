Sixteen Taliban Members Killed, 11 Injured in Central Afghanistan - Defense Ministry

The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others injured after the Afghan military foiled the Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the central province of Uruzgan

According to the ministry, the attack was attempted against checkpoints located in Uruzgan's districts of Dehra Wood and Gizab.

The ministry added that the Afghan servicemen seized a number of weapons and ammunition carried by the Taliban militants.