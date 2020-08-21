Sixteen Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leave Greek Camps For France - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:35 PM

The Greek Migration Ministry said on Friday that 16 unaccompanied migrant children have left camps for France, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Greek Migration Ministry said on Friday that 16 unaccompanied migrant children have left camps for France, media reported.

According to Greek news outlet Ekathimerini, the 16 minors are part of a group of 350 unaccompanied migrant children that France agreed to accept.

"The close Greek-French friendship and cooperation now extend to the migration challenge. We deeply appreciate France's stance and are looking forward to a further extension and strengthening of our cooperation," Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said, as per Ekathimerini.

The move is part of a European Union initiative to accept around 1,600 children who arrived on Greek shores without any parents or guardians, the news outlet reported.

The next flight is scheduled to take place on Monday, according to Ekathimerini.

Virtually all of Greece's asylum centers are currently over capacity, especially on the islands close to Turkey which are prime destinations for migrants heading towards Europe.

