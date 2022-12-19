Sixth Annual Ceremony in Honor of Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov Takes Place in Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

An annual ceremony commemorating assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov took place in the Russian Embassy in Ankara for the sixth time, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) An annual ceremony commemorating assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov took place in the Russian Embassy in Ankara for the sixth time, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police. Last year, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.

On Monday, diplomats from a number of foreign embassies in Turkey's capital, journalists, representatives of the Turkish civil society came to the embassy to honor the memory of Karlov.

During the event, Russia's current ambassador in Ankara, Alexei Yerkhov, delivered a speech, saying that the ceremony is an occasion to think about Karlov's legacy for Russian-Turkish relations.

"We have met on this day to commemorate our friend, dear colleague Andrey Karlov. It has been six years since heinous bullets ended the life of such an amazing person ... It is an occasion to think how we continue his legacy," Yerkhov said.

The diplomat noted that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the TurkStream gas pipeline and record high trade volumes between the two countries are among Karlov's many achievements while serving as an ambassador.

At the ceremony, Elegiac Trio by famous Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff was played by the Turkish presidential symphony orchestra and Turkish artist Hakan Eken presented a portrait of the late ambassador, which will then be sent to his widow.