UrduPoint.com

Sixth Annual Ceremony In Honor Of Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov Takes Place In Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Sixth Annual Ceremony in Honor of Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov Takes Place in Ankara

An annual ceremony commemorating assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov took place in the Russian Embassy in Ankara for the sixth time, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) An annual ceremony commemorating assassinated Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov took place in the Russian Embassy in Ankara for the sixth time, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in Ankara by an off-duty Turkish police officer on December 19, 2016. The attacker was killed at the scene by police. Last year, five people believed to be involved in Karlov's death were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Turkish court.

On Monday, diplomats from a number of foreign embassies in Turkey's capital, journalists, representatives of the Turkish civil society came to the embassy to honor the memory of Karlov.

During the event, Russia's current ambassador in Ankara, Alexei Yerkhov, delivered a speech, saying that the ceremony is an occasion to think about Karlov's legacy for Russian-Turkish relations.

"We have met on this day to commemorate our friend, dear colleague Andrey Karlov. It has been six years since heinous bullets ended the life of such an amazing person ... It is an occasion to think how we continue his legacy," Yerkhov said.

The diplomat noted that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the TurkStream gas pipeline and record high trade volumes between the two countries are among Karlov's many achievements while serving as an ambassador.

At the ceremony, Elegiac Trio by famous Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff was played by the Turkish presidential symphony orchestra and Turkish artist Hakan Eken presented a portrait of the late ambassador, which will then be sent to his widow.

Related Topics

Police Russia Turkey Civil Society Nuclear Ankara December Gas 2016 Event From Court

Recent Stories

300 terror incidents show poor law & order situati ..

300 terror incidents show poor law & order situation in KP: Rana Sana

4 minutes ago
 UK Charities Urge Gov't to Tax Wealth as Number of ..

UK Charities Urge Gov't to Tax Wealth as Number of Billionaires Grows

4 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

4 minutes ago
 Administrator for role of institutions to keep str ..

Administrator for role of institutions to keep streets of city safe

4 minutes ago
 RPO directs foolproof security arrangements for Ch ..

RPO directs foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

15 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Black Sea Grain Deal 'Making Differe ..

Guterres Says Black Sea Grain Deal 'Making Difference,' Russian Wheat Exports Up ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.