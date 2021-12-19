MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The sixth child who sustained injuries after falling from a bouncy trampoline that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind for several meters in Australian state of Tasmania, died on Sunday, the media reported.

The deadly incident happened at Hillcrest Primary School in the city Devonport on Thursday, during the end of school year celebrations. The same day, five children were reported to have died from injuries.

The life support of Chace Harrison, 11 year old, was turned off, police said, as cited by the Australian ABC broadcaster. As many as 9 children were injured when the bouncy castle became airborne causing them to fall, including those dead.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.