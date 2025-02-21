Sixth Edition Of Saudi Cup 2025 Kicks Off Today
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the sixth edition of the Saudi Cup 2025, the world's largest horse racing event with a prize pool of $38.1 million, will take place on February 21 and 22.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Advisor at the Royal Court Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA), expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the honorary president of the Jockey Club, and to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering support of the Saudi Cup, a global event that receives the close attention and personal care of HRH the Crown Prince.
"The generous patronage stands as a source of pride and inspiration for all of us, undoubtedly reflecting the leadership's commitment to the interests of the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
It plays a significant role in enhancing the Kingdom's position in international horse racing events and in promoting its culture, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030," Prince Khalid stated.
He added: "The Saudi Cup has emerged as a major event and a symbol of success in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on multiple levels. It transcends racing to encompass various other aspects, serving as a national occasion to highlight the Kingdom's history and culture, showcasing the diverse regions, each with its unique heritage and rich, inclusive cultural life."
Prince Khalid expressed appreciation to all the owners and trainers who sought to take part in the event and register their horses for this year's edition of the Saudi Cup, wishing everyone success in their endeavors.
