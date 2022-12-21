Sixth Kupol Satellite Launched Ensuring Continuous Control of Northern Hemisphere - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The sixth Kupol satellite has been launched into space, which will ensure continuous monitoring of missile-prone areas in the northern hemisphere, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The sixth Kupol spacecraft has been launched, which allows for continuous monitoring of missile-prone areas in the northern hemisphere," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.