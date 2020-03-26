UrduPoint.com
Sixth Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Israel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:33 PM

Sixth Patient Dies of Coronavirus in Israel - Reports

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Israel has increased to six, media reported on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Israel has increased to six, media reported on Thursday.

According to Edioth Ahronoth newspaper, the deceased patient was a woman, 91, who died at Wolfson Medical Center in southern Tel Aviv.

The previous death toll tally stood at five among patients aged between 67 and 88 years.

According to the latest figures of the Israeli Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,495, including 41 people in critical condition.

On March 20, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a seven-day state of emergency in the country and ordered citizens to remain indoors except for a specified number of cases, such as for buying food and medicines. In addition, according to the authorities' instructions, it is forbidden to visit beaches, parks, shopping centers and other public places. People are not allowed to receive guests. Moreover, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. The country's borders are shut.

