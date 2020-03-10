Sixth Person Dies in UK After Contracting Coronavirus Disease - Chief Medical Officer

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Kingdom has risen to six, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty announced on Tuesday.

"I am sorry to confirm a sixth patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died," Whitty said in a statement.

The individual was subsequently confirmed to be an 80-year-old man who had underlying health conditions, according to a statement by West Hertfordshire Hospitals National Health Service Trust.

"Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The patient, who died in the evening of Monday March 9th, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions.

His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time," the statement read.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom rose by 54 to 373 on Tuesday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Monday in response to the ongoing outbreak, later announcing that the UK would remain in the "containment" stage of managing the spread of COVID-19.

The deaths of two other people in the UK were confirmed on Monday by health officials. The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide rose above 115,000 earlier in the day.

