(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) The sixth power unit of Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP) resumed operations after a shutdown in late October, the power plant said in a statement.

On October 29, the power unit of the Kozloduy NPP was stopped due to issues with generator cooling.

"At 5:21 p.m. (15:21 GMT), on November 5, the sixth power unit of the Kozloduy NPP was connected to the grid," the message read.

The issues that caused the initial shutdown had been eliminated, it added.

Kozloduy, Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant, was built with the active participation of the Soviet Union and put into operation in 1974.

It is one of the largest NPPs in Eastern Europe, but in 2006, Bulgaria was forced to shut down the first four power units of this plant, which operated older VVER-440 reactors, in order to fulfill the requirements for joining the European Union. At present, the nuclear power plant is operating the fifth and sixth units built by the Soviet Union using VVER-1000 reactors with an installed electrical power capacity of 1,000 MW each.