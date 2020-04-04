Sixth Russian Plane Lands in Serbia as Part of Coronavirus Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) A sixth Russian plane airlifted infectious disease experts and sanitizing equipment to Serbia on Friday to help the Balkan nation contain the coronavirus epidemic.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it would send 87 military epidemiologists and medics as well as protective gear and disinfectant to Serbia on 11 flights starting Friday.

"A sixth Il-76 military cargo plane of the Russian aerospace forces has landed at Batajnica Air Base, 20 kilometers northwest from Belgrade," the ministry said in a statement.

Serbia confirmed 305 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,476. Eight more people have died in the past 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 39.