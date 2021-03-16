Sixth Session of Syrian Constitutional Committee May Be Held by Mid-April - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Small Group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee plans to convene for its sixth session by the middle of April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen qualified the latest meeting of the constitutional committee, which was held in Geneva in January, as disappointing, since the sides did not reach an agreement on the procedure for negotiations within the Small Group. According to the UN official, the governmental delegation did not support proposals on the format of the talks.

"We want to hold the sixth session of the [Small Group of the] constitutional committee before the beginning of Ramadan [April 13].

[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov has a positive stand on the idea, we discussed this in Doha," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

The diplomat noted that some developments in Syria were inspiring optimism, while others were quite depressing.

"However, thanks to Turkey's effort ” both independent and conducted jointly with Russia and Iran ” the Geneva process is still alive, and the Ankara process was launched. At the same time, some Western partners are still supporting terrorists," Cavusoglu added.