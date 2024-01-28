Sixth-tier Maidstone stun Ipswich, Luton dump out Everton in FA Cup 4th round

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Maidstone manager George Elokobi said the "magic of the FA Cup is very much alive" after the sixth-tier side stunned Championship high-flyers Ipswich 2-1, while Luton struck at the death to dump Everton out in the fourth round on Saturday.

Ipswich are 98 places and four divisions above Maidstone in the English football pyramid, but manager Kieran McKenna was left to rue making 10 changes.

The visitors' two goals were worthy of winning any cup tie as Lamar Reynolds produced a cool chip over Christian Walton as Maidstone surged upfield from an Ipswich corner just before half-time.

Jeremy Sarmiento looked to have restored order when the Ecuador international drilled low into the bottom corner on 56 minutes.

However, there was another twist in a fairytale story as Reynolds this time played provider for Sam Corne to fire in the winner 24 minutes from time.

"Our boys have run themselves into the ground and that is what we said, 'leave nothing in the changing room'," said former Wolves defender Elokobi.

"This binds us for life, what our boys are achieving right now. What our boys are achieving now has not been done in over 100 years. The magic of the FA Cup is very much alive."